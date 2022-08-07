Craig Anthony Ulrich, 60, of Conestoga passed away July 30, 2022 surrounded by the people who loved him the most. He was born in Lancaster County to Helen Ulrich and the late Clyde Ulrich and was a graduate of Manheim Township High School with the Class of 1980. Craig was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, Win Ross trucks, blasting AC/DC, and working in his yard. He always took pride in keeping it maintained and looking beautiful. Craig will be remembered most by his contagious laugh. It would put a smile on anyone's face.
Craig leaves behind the love of his life for almost forty years Dana Peters of Conestoga; three children, Kara, wife of Jeremy Crist of La Vergne, TN, Jessica Ulrich, fiance of Emanuel Montosa of Conestoga, Rustin Ulrich of Conestoga; his mother, Helen Ulrich of Lancaster; step-mother, Patricia Ulrich of Lancaster; a brother, Mark, husband of Angie Ulrich of Holtwood; nieces and nephews, Eric Fry, Samantha Ulrich, and Garrett Ulrich. He was preceded in death by his father.
In honor of Craig's final wishes there will be no formal services and any future services will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Rifle Association of America (NRA), 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or www.nra.org/donate. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville