Craig Anthony Schusko

Craig Schusko "Cisco", 67, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Born in West Grove, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel Schusko and Geraldine Boyer.
Craig loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as they grew. He was known to love and highlight a good party, and had a funny but somewhat dry sense of humor that allowed him to get away with saying anything to anyone. In his free time, he especially enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and trips to the ocean. Cisco will always be affectionately remembered as the "Beef Man" as he owned and operated Cisco's Texas Beef at Roots Country Market, and co-owned and operated Cisco's in the Park in Longs Park for many years.
Cisco is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marilyn, 3 children: Chad Schusko (Amneris), Emily Schusko, and Michael Schusko; 9 grandchildren: Alycia, Shayla, Shawn, Cassandra, Scarlett, Sophie, Lilly, Olivia, and Dillon; and 3 siblings: Lisa Snyder (Lee), Scott Schusko, and Paul Schusko. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father Wayne Boyer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
