Craig Anthony "Mills" Miller, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home in Wachapreague, VA after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, his sister-in-law and her fiancé, as well as family and friends via phone, who were unable to travel.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Donald Miller of Lancaster and the late Pauline Vollenweider Miller and the husband of Robin Crist Miller, to whom he was married for 43 years. He attended Conestoga Valley High School, graduating in 1975. Craig loved football, playing midget football as a child and varsity football at Conestoga Valley, where he also served as a member of the student council.
After graduating high school, Craig began a career in management, having worked as a restaurant manager, an inventory manager, and a project manager. He then pursued a career in the computer field at SAP, alongside his lifelong friend Scott Martin, now deceased, of Lancaster. During his tenure at SAP he rose to the height of his career working his way toward several start-ups and eventually his own consulting firm, CamRob, which he founded with his wife. Craig was a much sought after software specialist, traveling both domestically and worldwide, on various jobs for his business. In addition, he also fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning and operating his own restaurant in Onancock, VA, along with Robin, for a number of years before starting his consulting firm.
When not working he and Robin spent weekends at their second home in Chincoteague, VA. They eventually moved to Wachapreague, in 2004, where they enjoyed being near both the beach and the bay. He loved reading, fishing, music, and history. An animal lover, Craig and Robin cared for numerous pets throughout their marriage. He especially enjoyed trips to the beach and the mountains with Robin and family.
Craig's family and friends will miss his smile, his laughter, and his infectious humor and will cherish the many memories made throughout his lifetime.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his brother, Mark Miller and his wife, Jackie; two nephews, Josh Miller and his fiancé, Theresa, and Joel Miller; and two great-nieces, Hailey and Morgan Miller, all of Mount Joy, PA; sister-in-law, Ginger Dill and her husband, Steven; two nephews, Jared and Nathan; great-nephew, Ryan; and great-niece, Emily, all of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Laurie Garrett and her fiancé, Stephen Brehm, of Leola, PA; and godson, Jack Martin of Redwood City, CA. He is also survived by his wife's aunt, Joanne Krallinger of Strasburg, PA, and his wife's cousins, John Krallinger of San Diego, CA and Joel Krallinger of Willow Street. Other than his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.
A memorial service in celebration of Craig's life and contagious laughter will take place at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, at the convenience of the family once the current pandemic subsides.
