Craig Alan Young, 67, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Rothsville to the late Claude G. Young, Sr. and Ethel Marie (Hollinger) Young. He married his childhood sweetheart, Deborah J. (Groff) Young and loved each day of their 46 year together.
He attended Victory Church, Lititz and a former member Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville.
Craig was a dock worker for Yellow Freight, YRC for 25 years. He enjoyed serving others as a member of the Rothsville Volunteer Fire Company for 52 years. After his heavenly father, family was his priority, especially enjoying their trips to the Outer Banks, North Carolina.
In addition to his wife, Craig is survived by his daughter, Erica Jane, wife of Christopher J. Althouse; his son, Jordan Alan Young, partner of Brian D. Strohecker; a granddaughter, Kayla Lynn, wife of Jason W. Maffeo; four siblings, Claude, Jr., husband of Gloria Young, Gary L., husband of Sharye Young, Linda, wife of J. Allen Lutz, John G., husband of Jodi Young and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Victory Church, 540 E. Newport Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeremiah Kleylein officiating. Masks would be appreciated. Interment will take place in the Millport Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig's memory may be made to the American Pancreatic Association at American-pancreatic-association.org or to the Rothsville Fire Company, 1949 Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.