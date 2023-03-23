Craig Alan Deibler, 68, of Quarryville, went home to his heavenly Father on Sunday March 19th, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Kronman) Deibler with whom he shared 23 years. He was the son of Kenneth and Jane (Aukamp) Zieber. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Jeromy (Jennifer Ells), Derik, and Sarah Deibler. He was also grandfather to five grandchildren: Hutch, Sadie Claire, Alli, Kara and Cameryn. Also surviving is a brother, Blake Deibler (Lisa) two sisters, Donna (Deibler) Smith (Charlie) and Rebecca (Zieber) Schwabe (Andrew).
Born in Lancaster, he was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1972 where he participated on the basketball team and in the musicals Lil' Abner, Charlie Brown and Carnival. He and a friend then opened C&R Motors, after which he worked at Toyota-Mazda on Manheim Pike as a salesman. He continued to be President and Part Owner of Lancaster County Motors. Craig's soul was full of song, and he envisioned and created Lifesong Christian Books and Music with his longtime friend.
After accepting Christ at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting when he was a teenager, his journey with Christ began at Memorial Church in Quarryville, where he was an active member and served as choir director. He also created a worship team, Redeemed, which traveled as far as Seattle. Craig brought the Witness Festival to the Southern End community, where he brought named Christian artists and speakers that led hundreds of people to salvation in Christ. He continued his ministry at Wesley Church in Quarryville as the Director of Worship where he was instrumental in bringing the Colerain and La Cosecha churches into the Wesley network. Among his work with Wesley, he helped with Undivided, Total Immersion, worship circle and outdoor ministry where he always brought new and fresh ideas and was a visionary for worship. His final ministry was the creation of a 60-member mass choir which he put his whole heart into.
Craig really enjoyed his time on the boat crabbing at his secret spot and spending time with his dogs. He loved going to Wildwood, NJ. He looked forward to spending time at the pool surrounded by family and friends. His children have wonderful memories of going to Phillies spring training, Sixers games at the Spectrum and simply just being their best friend to spend time with.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville on Saturday March 25th, 2023 at 2:00 PM. with his brother, Pastor Blake Deibler officiating
Craig walked his life in faith, trusting his lord and savior, Jesus Christ along the way. He shared Christ's love throughout his life and his great hope was that all would call upon the name of Jesus and be saved.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Memories may be shared at: