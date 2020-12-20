On December 11, 2020, Craig A. Banner, 89, of Lancaster, had his bag packed one last time. But this time, we don't refer to his three times a week dialysis bag, his fishing bag, hunting bag, or overnight sailing bag. We mean, he was ready to go be with Jesus. He told his story of accepting Jesus as his Savior. His bag was packed. He was ready to go.
Born, near the river in Columbia, PA, on December 24, 1930, he was the son of Samuel F. and Ruth (Kreider) Banner. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1948, and quickly started training as a watchmaker for Hamilton Watch Company. In 1950, Craig enlisted in the Naval Reserves and trained with them for eight years, while continuing to work. He was a dedicated and integral employee of the production team at Hamilton Watch Co, for 40 years, until his retirement.
Craig married the love of his life, Ruth Metzler, on February 26, 1954. Together, they built their family home in Millersville with their own two hands, raised four children, doted on six grandchildren, and created joy for all their great-grandchildren. Two of the "grands" share his name. Craig was dedicated to his family in every way. He worked hard to provide for his family. Craig taught his children how to make the most of what they had and instilled in them the ideals of problem solving and resilience in the face of adversity. Most importantly he helped them foster a relationship with God. Craig was a devout Christian and a member of Millersville Community Churches, formerly Grace United Methodist Church. He was active in the church and ensured that his children were active as well. He assisted as an usher, ran the sound system, helped repair and maintain the church, and played the handbells. Kind, generous, and hardworking, his service of others was also in service to the Lord. It was said Craig did more by accident than most people did on purpose.
Craig was very active and was an avid outdoorsman. One of his greatest enjoyments was fishing in the Susquehanna, along with sailing on Lake Marburg, hunting small game (of which he got many) and deer (of which he didn't), and riding his motorcycle anywhere he could, especially with his children or wife on the back. He also liked playing pool, skiing, and in his later years playing the guitar and mandolin. When health and age became a factor in bringing an end to one activity, Craig took up something new. He never stopped learning.
Craig received dialysis three times a week for eight years. Despite how difficult the treatments could be, he enjoyed spending time with the incredible staff of Davita. Craig's family is so grateful for them and their dedicated care.
Craig will be dearly missed by his wife of 66 years, Ruth, his children; Diane Sheaffer and her husband David Sr., Bruce Banner and his wife Angie, Neal Banner and his wife Lisa, and Renee' Hoffman and her husband Jerry, his grandchildren; Anita Schaeffer, David Sheaffer, Jr., Matthew Banner, Brittany Rogers and her husband Brian, Jason A. Hoffman and his wife Rachael, and Erica Mays, and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Glenn Banner and his wife Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Hostetter.
All services will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family in one of Craig's favorite places. His wife, Ruth, and family would love to read any stories, messages, or condolences. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »