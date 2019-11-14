Coy L. Thomas, Sr., 86, of Conestoga, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Charlotte M. Thomas. He was born in Saltville, VA, son of the late Sandy and Ellea Jones Thomas. He was a carpenter/farmer. Coy was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by seven children, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A Private Service and Burial will be held for the family with Full Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Rawlinsville Mennonite Church.