LANCASTER Cosme Pizarro Colon, 80, of Lancaster, passed away, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster. He was the husband of Carmen L. (Aponte) Pizarro. Cosme was born, September 27, 1942 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and was the son of the late Julian and Dominga (Colon) Pizarro.
Prior to retiring Cosme worked for Colonial Metals in Columbia, PA. He was a former member of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to his wife, Carmen, Cosme is survived by his sons, Dixon Pizarro of Jackson, MI, and Richard Pizarro and his wife, Raquel of Lancaster; his daughter, Lilliam Aviles and her husband Arthur of Lancaster; five grandchildren, three brothers, and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his grandson, and his sister, Carmen.
Services and burial for Cosme will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Alzheimer's Association.
