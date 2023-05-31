Cosimo Miano Forte, (Gus), 86 of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26th at Penn State Health Medical Center in Lancaster. Gus was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of Richard and Christina Forte.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, he served in the U.S. Army working as a payroll and financial specialist at Fort Ord, CA. He married the love of his life, Merla J. (Ambrose) Forte in 1963. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing on March 17, 2017.
Gus, or Pap, as his grandchildren called him, was a simple man, who worked hard and lived to enjoy a full life. Gus served as Chief Deputy Treasurer and Director of the Tax Claim Bureau of Lancaster for more than 33 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved doing word puzzles in the daily paper. He also enjoyed watching golf, playing shuffleboard, and going out for breakfast with his friend Dave Ressler.
Gus was preceded in death by: his wife Merla, his youngest son Gus E. Forte, and his brother Joseph A. Forte.
He is survived by his son, Steven J. Forte husband of Clare T. Daher of Lebanon, PA; daughter-in-law Tammy Forte of Lancaster, PA; brother Stephen Forte of Landisville, PA, friend James Saturno of Landisville, PA; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 2, at 12:00 PM. at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, 175 Charles Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. With gratitude, the family would like to recognize the nurses and doctors at Penn State Health, for their love and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences can be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »