Cory M. Giberson, 34, of Ronks, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Stephen L. and Peggy (McCoy) Giberson of New Providence.
Cory was a graduate of Solanco High and had attended Willow Street Vo-Tech. He worked as a flooring and tile installer. Cory enjoyed hunting and played fast-pitch softball in local leagues. He was also a San Francisco 49ers fan.
In addition to his parents, Cory is survived by his daughter, Ariana and brothers, Stephen, husband of Abby Giberson of Strasburg; and Dustin Giberson of Landisville. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, services and interment will be private.
