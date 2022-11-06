A Memorial Mass for Cory Ashlin Ream, who passed away October 5, 2022, will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 PM at the Historic St. Mary's R.C. Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends and relatives may greet his family at the church starting at 12 Noon. Private interment will be in the columbarium at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Cory's memory at the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or the Humane League of Pennsylvania, www.humanepa.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
