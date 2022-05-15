Cornelia Anne Kolarich, known to her friends and family as June', 96, of Lancaster, passed away on May 11, 2022 at Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas R. Kolarich.
Born in East Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Cornelia Ulmer. June graduated from East Orange High School and during World War II, the family moved to Ocean Grove, New Jersey. While there, she attended a USO dance in Asbury Park and met her future husband, Thomas R. Kolarich. They were married in 1947 and before Tom's death, they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage.
June's greatest joy in her life was her family. She devoted herself to her two children whom she leaves behind to mourn her passing: son Thomas Kolarich (husband of Deborah Kolarich) of Mechanicsburg, PA, daughter Anne Kolarich of Santa Cruz, CA, and two granddaughters, Emily Van Essen and Hayley Kolarich. June was preceded in death by her two older brothers, Stan and Ken Ulmer.
June's lifetime passion was painting and drawing. Before marriage she had a brief career as a fashion illustrator. With two small children she satisfied herself with pastels of the family pets. When she found herself with an empty nest, she devoted herself to painting commission portraits of children, her favorite subject. She won numerous awards for her entries in various art shows in northern New Jersey including the Hudson Valley Art Association and was a member of the Pastel Society of America. In addition, she produced a series of greeting cards through Caspari Cards and a series of prints through Art Resources.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, May 17th at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Willow Valley Team Members Education Fund, C/O Susan Yoder, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097