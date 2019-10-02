Corlene Mae Schulz, 88, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019.
She was born December 28, 1930 in Shelbyville, IL, to the late Dr. Julius A. and Viola (Hostetler) Schulz. Corlene was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Evelyn (Schulz) Martin February, 2014.
Corlene is survived by her niece Carol (John) Yoder, nephews, Nelson (Margaret) Martin, David (Barbara) Martin, John Daniel (Jeanette) Martin, Nathan (Ruth) Martin and 15 great nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her niece and nephews and had a huge impact on their lives as she lived with her sister Marie.
Corlene grew up in Vinton, VA, finishing her last three years of high school at Eastern Mennonite HS, Harrisonburg, VA. She loved God, His written Word, people, playing piano, singing, nature and art. She had a sweet disposition and a thankful heart in spite of some health challenges throughout her life.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, PA, and Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy, PA where Corlene received care for the past several months.
Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, Lititz, PA, will facilitate a private memorial graveside service for the family.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Corlene's memory to Global Disciples, 315 West James Street, Suite 202, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com