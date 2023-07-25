Corey T. Mowrer, 38, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Drinda (Weaver) wife of Eric Stein of Lancaster and Lorne Mowrer of Lititz. Corey was a truck driver for Foundation Building Materials, Lancaster.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings: Mitchell husband of Rachel Mowrer of East Petersburg, Shannon wife of Jonathan Dentel of Leola, 5 nephews and nieces: Chase, Isaiah, Maddox, Savanna and Sierra.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Public Viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Corey's memory to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 to help defray funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com