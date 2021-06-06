Corey L. Leas, 50, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at home. He was born in Columbia, son of Cathryn Duke Henny and the late Lawrence W. Leas, who passed away in 2014. Corey had a quirky sense of humor, loved fishing, hiking, gardening, heavy metal bands and spending time at the river.
Surviving in addition to his mother, one son: Corey L. Leas, Jr. Three brothers: David, Larry and Doug Leas. One sister: Christine L. Stoutzenberger. Also, many other family members.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
