Corey Douglas Lewis of Lancaster, Pa passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020 in Philadelphia at the age of 40. Born January 23, 1980 he is the son of Diane Lewis and Edward Brooks, Jr.
Corey was deep in faith and was baptized at Ray's Temple Church of God in Christ in Lancaster, PA. Corey was a doting son to his mother Diane, deeply devoted to his family, and eternally loyal to his friends. Blessed with the gift of gab, Corey's smile could light up a room and his bellowing laugh was contagious. Corey had a passion for basketball growing up, you were most likely to find him dribbling a ball at Stauffer Park in his youth until dusk. He was also a fan of the Pittsburg Steelers. Corey most recently was a valued employee of Cromedy Construction Corporation in Philadelphia.
Corey was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Brown and his grandmother, Dorothy Brown. He is survived by his mother Diane Lewis, his step father, Scott Dozier, two step children: Maurice Riggins and Shabazz Goodjones, close cousin, Anthony Bland, his devoted aunt and uncle, Bill and Jaclyn Cromedy of Abington, Pa, nephews, Blake Cromedy, Case Cromedy, and Dex Cromedy and niece, Ayla Cromedy, his dear friend, Jerome Carmichael and his girlfriend, Narissa Dixon, and the close Ruoff Family of Lancaster as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Corey will be truly missed by all he touched with his spirit.
A private funeral service was held on Friday May 22nd and interment followed at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
