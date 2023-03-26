Corena Alta (Yoder) Stauffer, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother left us to be with Jesus on March 22, 2023 at the farm in Conestoga, where she lived for much of her adult life.
She was born August 17, 1930 in Mifflin County to Harry and Carrie Yoder, a forest ranger/farming couple. While she was a young girl, her father had been instrumental in establishing a mission church (Otelia Mennonite) and her faith was an important lifelong component of her life. When she was 15 years old, she transferred her studies and love of learning to Lancaster Mennonite School, where she developed lifelong friendships and eventually met the love of her life, H. Wilmer Stauffer. She and her husband raised their 6 children on their dairy farm in Conestoga. They were married for more than 65 years until the death of Wilmer on February 23, 2015. After the death of her husband, she moved back to the farm in Conestoga with her daughter and family where she enjoyed the support of her family in an intergenerational setting. She has cherished being with her extended family, whether watching the energetic antics of the younger generation, making braided rugs, watching birds at her bird feeder, growing flowers, or playing a competitive game of Scrabble or Rummikub. She had a long tradition of writing letters, sometimes closing with the Latin phrase, "Tempus fugit", (time flies).
She is survived by her six children: Miriam (Michael) Szelistowski, Baltimore, MD; Harold Wilmer (Janet) Stauffer, Washington Boro, PA; Joyce Stauffer, Lititz, PA; John (Cathy) Stauffer, Lititz, PA; Jim (Janet) Stauffer, Lebanon, PA; Sharon (John) Reeser, Conestoga, PA.
Also surviving is a brother, Daniel (Alice) Yoder. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will take place at Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Dr., Holtwood, PA 17532, where she was a member, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm and also on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
A living tribute »