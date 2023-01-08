Cordell Lee Mellinger, 58, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Jefferson Abington Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Gerald Lee and Virginia Lee (Peacock) Mellinger.
Cordell was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He worked in various positions over the years and prior to his illness he last worked as a tow motor operator for Dart Container in Lancaster. In his free time, he enjoyed shooting billiards, playing video games, and watching wrestling and MMA fighting. He was a member of the Lancaster Moose Lodge and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Cordell is survived by five children: Laura Stinson and her husband Lars, Joshua Mellinger, Sarah Mellinger, Zachary Mellinger, and Benjamin Mellinger, all of Lititz, and one grandson, Erik Stinson. Also surviving are two brothers, Melvin Mellinger and Jerry Mellinger and his wife Penny, and his former wife and mother of his children, Brenda Connelly.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster, PA 17601. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
