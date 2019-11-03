Cora T. (Tangert) McClune, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born October 20, 1933, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Edna Iva (Kamm) Tangert. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Abram J. McClune. In addition to her husband, Cora is survived by a loving daughter, Lauren M. Krak, married to Dr. Ronald V. Krak, of Lititz. Also surviving are three beloved adult grandchildren: Natalie M., who is engaged to marry Stephen Latanishen, Louie V., and David R.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Keystone Room at Masonic Village (address for GPS: James Buchanan Clubhouse, Elizabethtown). Visitation will precede the service at 10:30 AM. Chaplain Timothy A. Nickel will officiate. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster, at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Millersville University Scholarships or to the Harrisburg Symphony. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com