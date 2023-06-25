Cora M. Hoover, 96, of New Providence, passed away at her home and went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Vincent H. Hoover, sharing 55 years of marriage when he passed away in 2003.
Born in Donerville, Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late Ira Kauffman Mann and Annie Stehman (Kendig) Mann.
Cora was a graduate of Manor Township/Millersville Boro High School, class of 1944. For most of her adult life, Cora was a farmer's wife, caring for her family and working on the family farm in New Providence.
Cora was a quiet and gentle person, rarely drawing attention to herself. She was known to be a hard worker and a ready volunteer, serving at the Providence Township election polls each year. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, having flower beds, and attending bluegrass concerts. In 1951 Cora became a member of Providence Church, actively involved there as a volunteer and a member of the Adult Sunday School.
She is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. Madison, of New Providence, and a grandson, Adam B. Wilson, of Fayetteville, NC. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Eschbach, who passed away in 1998. She was also the last of her immediate family, preceded in death by her brother, George Mann, and sisters, Edith Gochnaur Shaub, Helen Herr, Anna Mann, Martha Sangrey, Kathryn Stauffer, and Esther Mann, who died in infancy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560, with a time of visitation at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cora's memory to Admedisys Hospice Care at 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 (Please make checks payable to Admedisys Foundation).
