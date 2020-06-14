Cora M. Brossman, 87, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on June 13, 2020 at 4:00AM at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home in Lancaster, PA.
Cora was born in Philadelphia, PA, on August 4, 1932, to the late John R. and Gertrude E. Settle. Her husband, David A. Brossman, passed away in August, 2010.
She had worked at Fleet Air Shoe Co. and was a homemaker. She liked making notebooks, sending cards, feeding the birds, collecting Elvis things and watching old movies.
Cora is survived by three sons, Ronald, husband of Barbara of Charleston, SC; Dennis, husband of April of Glendale, AZ; Thomas, husband of Susan of Lititz, PA; 5 grandchildren; 3-step grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 10-step great-grandchildren; 1-step great-great-grandchild; and a brother: Robert Settle, of Lancaster, PA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Cora was preceded in death by 2 brothers, one sister, and one half-sister.
Funeral services will be private.
Place of interment is Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Those who desire may make contributions in Cora's memory to Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA, 17601.
To leave online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »