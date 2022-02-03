Cora L. Heiser, 92, of Akron, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Wellspan York Hospital.
She was born in Myerstown to the late Ethan and Annie (Boyer) Krall and was the wife of the late Albert G. Heiser who passed away in 2016.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville, where she sang in the choir.
Cora was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and reading the newspaper. She especially enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night.
Cora is survived by five children, Albert Dale Heiser, Sr. of Akron, Russell A., husband of Audra L. Kelly Heiser of Akron, Gladys A. Wenger of California, Jane H. Pittman of Ephrata, June G., wife of Thomas D. Stuber, Sr. of Denver; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a brother, Monroe, husband of Shirley Krall of Myerstown.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Jane Stokes; two brothers, Ethan and George Krall and a sister, Joan E. Shertzer.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 3 to 6 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, at the funeral home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
