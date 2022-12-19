Cora Jean Riehl, 73, of Gordonville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Born in Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Naaman and Barbara (Lapp) King. She was the loving wife of Jonathan K. Riehl. They were married 50 years in April.
A member of Summit View Brethren in Christ Church, New Holland, she loved gardening, gatherings with family and friends, beach trips, RV trips, family history, and volunteering at Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association. She was a stand holder at Northpointe Market in Dundalk, MD, for 23 years before retiring in 2010.
She will also be lovingly missed by daughters Brenda Riehl married to Norman Gay of Narvon, Sheila Riehl of Lancaster, and son Naaman Jay Riehl married to Dena of Ocean Pines, MD; grandchildren Alex and Lily; sister Barbie married to Mel Stoltzfus of Kinzers; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Lloyd King and a sister Anna Elizabeth Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21st at 10 a.m. at Summit View Brethren in Christ Church, 846 Peters Road, New Holland, PA 17557 with viewing there Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-10. Burial will take place at Bareville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CrossNet Ministries, 123 W. Franklin Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's -- Leola
