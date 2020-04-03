Cora Jean Lowery, 95, formerly of New Holland, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Glen at Willow Valley. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Frederick C. Lowery in 2016.
Born in Intercourse, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edna (Evans) Kling.
Cora Jean was a homemaker and pastor's wife, and a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, New Holland. She taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir, and enjoyed visiting church members. She also loved to show hospitality to friends and family. Her entire life she enjoyed singing with her four sisters as well (known as the Kling Sisters). She was loved by many for her quick wit and kind ways and will be missed by all.
She loved traveling; going to the beach with her sisters; watching airplanes at the Lancaster Airport; watching sports; and looking at pictures of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children: Dr. David K. married to Deborah (Eich) Lowery, Midlothian, TX, and Julia A. married to Amy (May) Lowery, Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Mary Virginia Stoltzfus, Intercourse.
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel F., husband of Jeanie (Voreis) Lowery of New Holland and Nairobi, Kenya; and four siblings, Gordon Kling, Elizabeth Watson, Jane Diller, and Joanne High.
A memorial service at Evangelical United Methodist Church will be held at a later date to be announced, due to the current health crisis. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.gorffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »