Cora E. "Corky" Windham

Cora E. (Reider) Windham, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Thursday, October 10th at her son's residence.
Cora was born in Berwick, PA on June 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Sarah (Grassley) and Robert A. Reider.
She was Licensed Practical Nurse, working for several doctors in the Lancaster area.
Cora is survived by a daughter, Denise A. Brossman, (Jim) of Reamstown; three sons, William H. Windham, III, of Saratoga Springs, NY; Bryan S. Windham, (Jean) of Mohnton; Kent Windham, (Patty) of Sinking Spring, sister, Donna McQuate,(John) two brothers, Curtis Reider, of Berwick, PA; Lyle Reider,(Tillie) of Bainbridge, PA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Will Windham, Nate Windham, Ben Myer, Ally Windham, Heidi Reed, Brooke Brossman, Dylan Brossman and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah K. Myer and brother, Robert A. Reider, Jr.
Services and interment will be on October 26 at 11 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1738 Walnut Street, Berwick, PA 18603. Local service time will be announced at a later date.
