Constance T. "Connie" Warner, a resident of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, died on February 19, 2023 in Cornwall, PA. She was born August 4, 1930 in Warren, PA to Richard W. and Edith Richardson Tranter, being the youngest of their 5 children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Laurean H. (Larry) Warner, Jr., and all of her siblings. She is survived by three sons, John (Marci), Thomas (Anne Vial), and Rich (Stacie Reidenbaugh); six grandchildren, Margaret, Katherine, Zoey, Kaitlan, Lydia, and Jared; brother-in-law Joseph Warner (Joan) and sister-in-law Emily Bender; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie graduated from Grove City College in 1952, where she majored in Christian Education. It was there that she met Larry. They were married in Warren, PA in 1953, following Larry's graduation from seminary. Together they served congregations in Sunbury and Columbus, OH, Camp Springs, MD, and Huntington Station, NY. They returned to their native Pennsylvania in 1982, spending 25 years in Lancaster before retiring to the Cornwall Manor community. During those years she was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, and later Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey.
Connie was a friend to everyone she met, always quick with a smile and a helping hand. She worked for many years at the Olde Mill House Shoppe in Lancaster, and volunteered for many organizations, including the American Diabetes Association and the Health Center at Cornwall Manor. She enjoyed games of all kinds, especially cribbage, Boggle and other word games. She and Larry camped frequently in Vermont and elsewhere. Never one to miss a chance to provide hospitality, she was happiest when surrounded by a houseful of family and friends.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held at the Cornwall Manor Chapel on April 15. Contributions in her honor would be welcomed by the Cornwall Manor Endowment Fund for Benevolent Care. Rohlandfh.com
