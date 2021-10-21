Constance Stone Adams, 89, of Blue Ball, PA, went to heaven, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Carl W. Adams.
Her career included working at the former Trudy’s manufacturing company in Bareville, then serving as a bookkeeper at the former New Holland Farmers’ National Bank and serving as the bookkeeper and secretary for their family business, New Holland Meat Market.
Connie had been an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ where she served as Deaconess, president of the women’s Guild, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and was in charge of the church bazaar. Currently, she was a member of Pilgrim Bible Church. She participated in Bible studies including with The Christadelphians of Neffsville.
She was known to provide meals and baked goods for neighbors and others who were ill or in need of encouragement. She was active in the Blue Ball Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed, loved and cared for her family and was a good example to them of a faithful Christian woman. She was loved by all. She was concerned that everyone knew Jesus.
Connie was a woman of many interests including gardening, cooking, fishing, sewing, painting and an art student of the former Jay McVeigh. She put her all in everything she did and never gave up.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children; A. Lisa Weaver married to Marvin L. Weaver of Mount Joy and C. Craig Adams, Blue Ball, three grandchildren; Peter C. Snyder, Nathan A. Snyder and Emily A. Snyder and her close friend Michael Governanti, step grandchildren Jody Martin married to Paul Martin and Tammy Stauffer married to JP Stauffer and four step great-grandchildren Marley Stauffer, Cassidy Martin, Reese Stauffer, and Kylee Martin and three siblings: Hazel Spence, Mabel Weaver and Kenneth Stone.
Preceding her in death were eight siblings: Ralph Stone, Marian Miller, Katherine Frey, Evelyn Weaver, Mary Byers, Ivan Stone, Jr., Janet Stover and Charlotte Reeser.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 10 AM at Pilgrim Bible Church with Pastor Norman Griess officiating. For those attending, masks are preferred and will be provided. Women may also wear a decorative neck scarf in honor of Connie. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM.
If desired, memorials may be sent to Pilgrim Bible Church, 5367 Paes Rd., New Holland, PA 17557 or the Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s disease foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741–5014. The Groff- High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
