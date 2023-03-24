Constance McCarthy Pearson passed peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born in Seattle, Washington in 1941 to the late Benjamin V. McCarthy of Philadelphia and Josephine Chilton Beresford McCarthy of Minnesota.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years David A. Pearson and son D. Stephen Pearson of Lancaster, and her son Nicholas B. Pearson and daughter-in-law Wendy N. Pearson and granddaughters Natalie and Amelia of State College, PA.
Connie was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School (class of 1959) and served as the class Vice President her senior year. Connie attended Penn State where she earned a double major in English Literature and Political Science (Class of 1963). She was accepted to a graduate program for Political Science at Penn State but married David and started a family.
For 23 years Connie worked in the Manheim Township School District as a Teacher's Aide: first as a volunteer at Bucher Elementary and later as a Para-professional teaching assistant at Manheim Township Middle School. In between these jobs she worked at Fort Indiantown Gap to teach English to Cuban refugees who had come here as part of the Mariel boatlift. Connie also dedicated many volunteer hours to the Democratic Party of Lancaster County. Always an avid reader, she instilled in her sons and granddaughters a love of reading by spending hours reading aloud to them as children. You can honor her memory with a donation to the Manheim Township Public Library.
A memorial remembrance will be held later this year.
