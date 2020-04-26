It is with great sadness that the family of Constance Louise "Connie" Hollinger announces her passing at the age of 70 after a brief illness with COVID-19 on April 17, 2020. Connie will be lovingly remembered by close family and friends including her cousin Joni "Charlie" Martines, wife of Robert, Lancaster, PA, Aunt Patricia, wife of Herm Yohn, Lenexa, KA, plus her extended family from Ohio; Gabrielle "Gabby", wife of Leighton, and Joyce Kren, who were a big help to our family and Connie during her illness, and her friend, Lee Flemming, Texas, who was Connie's mentor and friend while she worked to receive her doctorate degree.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Helen Kissinger Hollinger. Connie never liked to be the center of attention and as per her request, there will be no service.
Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, PA at a later date.
Memorial contributions for those who desire, can be made to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004
