Constance D. "Connie" Gehman, 82, formerly of New Holland, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Masonic Homes. She was thought of by her children as "the best mom ever" and as an "amazing" woman by all those she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Robert "Bob" Gehman and great-grandson Jaixen Gehman.
Born in Chester Co, she was the daughter of the late Donald G. and Lula (Seldomridge) Davis.
Connie was a graduate of Peirce College of Philadelphia. She retired in 1995 from the Joseph Riley Company and held positions at Victor F. Weaver and Eastern Lancaster County School District. In 2012 she and Bob moved to Masonic Village, Elizabethtown where she continued to be an active volunteer and experienced some of the best days of her life.
Connie was very active in Girl Scouting for 48 years. She had been on the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council for 40 years and received the Thanks Badge, the highest award in Girl Scouting, chaired the Foxfire Team with Girl Scouts; Received the Penn Laurel Award for outstanding service beyond the local community. She was also active in the PA Dutch Boy Scout Council, receiving the District Award of Merit, Wood Badge Beads, and Silver Beaver Award. She was also a member of the former Samuel Fear Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #417.
Connie had been active for many years in the New Holland United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, Chair of Missions, Christian Education, Evangelism, Council of Ministries, a Lay Leader and Lay member to Eastern Pennsylvania Annual Conference. In later years she was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
She was active in the New Holland community through the former New Holland Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Library the PTO ad director and former secretary for the Eastern Lancaster County Republicans.
Surviving are four children: Kimberly married to Kurt Getz, Clinton County, Gale married to Haydn McLean, New Holland, John R. Gehman, Honey Brook, and Anne married to Randy High, North Carolina, nine grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Judith married to Richard Dyer, Ephrata and Donna married to Thomas Habecker, Montana, and sister-in–law Betty Ann Stewart, Ephrata.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Sell Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown on August 11 at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Tim Nichols officiating. Following the service please join the family for a fellowship meal at 4 pm at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. For those unable to attend the fellowship meal there will be visitation with the family from 2:00–3:00 p.m. at the chapel. Interment will be private in Bridgeville E. C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made be made to Foxfire House or Masonic Village Hospice and sent to PO Box 153, New Holland, PA. 17557.
