Cono Francis Fusco, 77, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Sunday, March 27, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Paul D. and Eleanore (Ross) Fusco. He was the loving husband of the late Carol-Anne (Guardino) for 48 years until her passing on October 24, 2018.
In Brooklyn, Cono owned Benny's Meat Market along with his brothers for 35 years. When Cono and Carol-Anne relocated to Lancaster, he worked as a Butcher and Meat Manager for Giant where he would also perform cooking demonstrations. He was a fantastic cook and baker, and also made his own wine.
Cono will be remembered by his family as a humble man who'd give the shirt off his back for those in need and who dearly loved and missed his wife, Carol-Anne. His favorite hobby was being Grandpa, though he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, skeet shooting, archery, and boating.
Cono is survived by his loving children, Jennifer-Ann, wife of Anthony DeMario, Islip, NY, Paula-Ann, wife of Daniel Petti, Lancaster, Joseph J. Fusco, husband of Blanca Casco-Fusco, Lancaster, Agnes-Ann Fusco, wife of Melanie Hummer, Lancaster, and Carol-Anne P. Fusco, New Holland; eight grandchildren: Jasmine, Jayden, Francesca, Ellie, Anthony, Cono S., Michael and Giuseppe; his brother Paul Fusco, husband of Belle, sister, Agnes, wife of Tom Arminio, sister, Frances, wife of Tom DePattie, sister, Pauline, wife of Robert Stechman, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, Cono preceded in death by his daughter, Frances-Anne Fusco, sister, Carmela Morano, and brother, Benedict Fusco.
Viewings will take place 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM on Monday, April 4 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell on Tuesday, April 5 at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to the Water Street Rescue Mission at www.wsm.org.
