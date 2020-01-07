After more than six years of courageously battling ovarian cancer, the Lord bestowed her wings and escorted Connie Radziewicz home on January 4, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a loving mother to her children David and Nichole and cherished her grandchildren. She was loved by her husband of 45 years, David Radziewicz, her surviving sisters Mindy, Karen, Vicki, Tina, and her brother Steve.
Although called home far too soon, Connie lived a life full of love and grace. Those fortunate enough to know her were blessed with enduring, loyal friendships. Connie faithfully worshipped at Wrightsville Assembly of God and enjoyed studying scripture with her Bible Study groups.
Despite her battle with cancer, Connie refused to give up on life. Until she was called home, Connie continued to inspire others, modeled a sense of selflessness, humility and dignity. During those moments of good health, she enjoyed life to the fullest taking bus trips with her friends, hiking, walking, visiting the beach, and she loved researching her ancestry.
Connie looked at her battle with cancer as a mission from God; as she cried, laughed and celebrated with joy and love. Embracing the challenge of her diagnosis, she formed the Circle of Hope cancer support group with her fellow parishioners, was a member of the "TEAL Sisters," advocated for increased awareness, and was a champion for women with ovarian cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange St., Wrightsville, PA 17368 with Pastor Aaron McNatt, officiating. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive friends on Thursday evening at the church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's honor to the Wrightsville Assembly of God or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
