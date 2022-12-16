Connie M. Bitzer, born on February 12, 1947, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in her life-long hometown of Lancaster, PA. She was the only daughter of the late Robert P. and Marian J. Bitzer. Connie enjoyed crafts including knitting and needlepoint, and the many family dogs that roamed the Bitzer household.
She is survived by several cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Estates RC and Lancaster General Hospital for the loving care they gave to Connie.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to her graveside service on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Burial Park, Duke St., Lancaster.
Services have been entrusted to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. 717-394-4097
A living tribute »