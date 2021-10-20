Connie M. Ament
Connie M. Ament, 62, of Conestoga passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 10, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (McCallister) Hoak. She was the loving wife of Glenn Ament with whom she celebrated over 39 years of marriage.
She was a 1976 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Connie worked as an administrative assistant for over 44 years at Armstrong World Industries and most recently Armstrong Flooring, Inc. before retiring.
Connie enjoyed gardening – especially her flower beds and herbs. She was a member of the Conestoga Herb Guild where she currently served as secretary. She also enjoyed antiquing along with her husband, going on her annual girls’ trips to the shore and Bedford Fall Foliage Festival and attending the Central Manor Camp Meeting every year as well as singing, playing piano and floating around at the pool during the Summer months.
In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by a niece, Julie Lynn McDonald wife of Jaime of Reading and nephew, Steve Hoak husband of Kathy of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Hoak Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in Westminster Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie’s memory may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Mission Work at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com