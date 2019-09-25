Connie Lou (Good) Weaver, 71, of Lititz, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home. She was born in Lancaster to the late Nora (Keller) and Christian Good. She was the beloved wife to the late John M. Weaver with whom she shared 19 years of marriage.
She was a member of Oregon Community United Methodist Church.
Connie worked for Manheim Township School District prior to working at Stauffers of Kissel Hill. She enjoyed traveling to Disney World and camping. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Connie is survived by 2 daughters, Christie, wife of Bob Jolly of Manheim, Kelly, wife of James Pillman of New Cumberland; a son Roland William Foltz of Lebanon; 5 grandchildren: Darrin Pillman, Tim Pillman, Kayla Pillman, Katie, wife of Dustin Oakes and Justin Pillman. She was preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Musser and brother-in-law Merwin Musser, and her beloved dog, Cocoa.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jason Perkowski officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie's memory may be made to Oregon Community United Methodist Church, 1214 Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Condolences can be given at SnyderFuneralHome.com