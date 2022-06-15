Connie Lee Groff, 83, of Little Britain, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Samuel T. Groff, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Granville R. and Ethel (Pierce) Overly.
Connie was a graduate of Solanco High School and Millersville State College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. Connie then went on to be employed by the Solanco School District as an elementary school teacher, retiring with 37 years of service.
Each year Connie looked forward to getting away. She loved to go camping, go to her beach home, go to the cabin in Centre County, and she enjoyed going on cruises. While at the beach, she especially enjoyed deep-sea fishing on chartered fishing boats. In the spring and summer, Connie took great pleasure in having a colorful flower garden. She was a member of Farm Women Society #21, a member of the Octorara Art Association, and a life member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as an elder. Connie was very proud of her family and enjoyed being with them whenever she could.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Michele L. Dempsey, wife of Dave, of New Providence; grandchildren, Zach Dempsey, husband of Kayla, and Sammi Peters, wife of Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Danica Dempsey, Kaydence Halsey, Zachary Dempsey, Jr., Kamryn Dempsey, Zana Peters, and Daryl Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marguerite Reardon, Mildred Baldwin, and Joretta Overly.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, with a viewing at the church from 9:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery.
