Connie L. Shaffer, 57, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Clara (Musser) Geibe of Lancaster and the late Harvey Geibe.
She is survived by two children, Tony Shaffer fiancé of Trish Waybright of Spring Grove, and Jennifer Shaffer, fiancée of Kyle Mohn of Lancaster. Also surviving are three grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
