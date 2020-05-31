Connie L. Shaffer

Connie L. Shaffer

Connie L. Shaffer, 57, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Clara (Musser) Geibe of Lancaster and the late Harvey Geibe.

She is survived by two children, Tony Shaffer fiancé of Trish Waybright of Spring Grove, and Jennifer Shaffer, fiancée of Kyle Mohn of Lancaster. Also surviving are three grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Connie Shaffer
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.

16 East Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-5441
www.sheetzfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter