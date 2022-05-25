Connie L. DeHaven, 74, of Ephrata, PA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with her family by her side.
Connie was born in Ephrata and was a daughter of Grace L. (Lutz) McCoy and the late Raymond D. McCoy and was the loving wife of Alvin R. DeHaven for 55 years.
Connie worked at the Ephrata Shoe Company until they closed. After that, she worked at Shady Maple in the cafeteria until she retired.
Connie enjoyed going on trips and cruises. Her favorite destination was Bermuda.
She loved her family and friends and always put others first.
Connie was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown, PA.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two daughters, Stacy L. married to Richard Bradbury and Sherry L. married to Randy Miller, one sister, Beverly Gahring, two granddaughters, Taylor Bradbury and Ashley Wilk, and one great grandson, Carter Wilk.
Graveside services at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata, PA will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
"Life is an occasion, rise to it. Don't be sad because I have passed, be happy because I lived, I had a wonderful life."
