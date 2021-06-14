Connie L. Brandt, 60, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Harold W. "Dick" and Ruby (Long) Brandt of Mount Joy. Connie was the girlfriend of Craig Witmer of Lancaster. Also surviving is a brother, Dennis "Denny" Brandt, husband of Mary of Mount Joy; a sister, Claudia Sipling, wife of Michael of Mount Joy, three nephews, Christopher and Jonathan Brandt both of Mount Joy and Kenneth Sipling of Austin, TX; and a niece, Jodi Kreider of Mount Joy.
Connie retired from the Occupational Development Center working at various positions. She enjoyed going out to eat, bowling, golf, trips to the arcade and attending various camps. Her favorite pastime was shopping trips to Park City.
The family would like to thank Connie's friends, Vicky McMinn and Ivonne Vellon-Perez of Invision Human Services for going above and beyond in their care for Connie. Also, her pen pal, Leslie Conrad and the staff of Hospice and Community Care.
A funeral service honoring Connie's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow in Chiques Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com