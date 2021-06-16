Connie Heisey Redman, 78, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Connie was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Norman N. and Elizabeth "Betty" Koser Heisey. She attended Hempfield High School and was a long-time member of Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church and the Worship Center, Lancaster.
She is survived by her husband Ronald G. Redman. Beloved daughters Christine Strode and husband Steve, Mount Joy; Elizabeth Schwartz and husband Steve, Middletown and Jennifer Cashner, Catawba, NC. Cherished brother: Edward and wife Jackie, Elizabethtown. Two treasured grandsons John-Luis and Carlos Schwartz. And her pup Brutus, whom she adored.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life with a Memorial Service at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main St, Mountville, on Saturday, June 19 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will at 1:00 P.M. A private interment for family members will follow at a later date. Connie spent her life loving and serving others. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Paxton Ministries, 2001 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or The Worship Center, Attn: Sewing Hope Ministry, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com