Connie D. Getz, 64, of Manheim, PA, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
She was born in Washington, PA, daughter of the late Eleanor and Thomas Puskar.
Connie was an artist and enjoyed creating artwork, flower gardening, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and thrived when her home was full.
She is survived by three children: Angel, Colby, and Daniel; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Michael, a granddaughter, and a brother.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received after the service.
Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals is assisting the family.
