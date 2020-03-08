Connie A. Kauffman, 94, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Alta (Diehm) Gunzenhauser and the step-daughter of the late Arthur Gunzenhauser. Connie was the beloved wife of the late John W. Kauffman, Jr. and together they shared 64 years of marriage at the time of his passing in October 2011.
Connie graduated from Quarryville High School. From 1967 through 1987 she worked as an administrative secretary for the Lancaster County Prison. She then went on to serve as the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts, retiring from that position in 2010. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and held positions on various boards, including that of financial secretary. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards, deciphering cryptograms, and spending time with family and friends.
Connie is survived by three children: Deborah K. and her husband the Rev. Dr. Randall Mishoe of Charlotte, NC; Richard A. Kauffman and his wife Patty of Binghamton, NY; and Jeffrey S. Kauffman and his fiancée Cindy Davis of Lancaster. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Krystal, Rick Jr., Becky, and Michael; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Pat Dixon of FL.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services which will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The family will receive guests at the church from 9:00-10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
