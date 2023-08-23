Conner M. Rhinier, 23, born in Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly July 14, 2023 while living in Largo, Florida.
Conner enjoyed the outdoors and took pleasure in fishing and hunting. You could find him many days fishing in the Florida sun and surf. He was naturally athletic, strong, and fearlessly adventurous. His kind and gentle spirit along with his warm smile will be remembered and treasured by all who loved and cared deeply for him.
Conner is survived by his father and stepmother, Douglas and Leslie Rhinier, Lancaster, PA and his mother, Catherine Rhinier, Seminole, FL, a stepbrother Robert Devereaux, Lancaster, PA, step-grandmother, Patricia Schappell, Lancaster, PA and grandmother Sue Jacoby, Seminole, FL, as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kelsey Rhinier, Largo, FL, and grandparents Robert and Anna Rhinier, Lancaster, PA, and Robert Jacoby, Largo, FL.
Family and friends are welcome to join in the Celebration of Life to share life stories and memories honoring both Conner and Kelsey on September 23 at 1 PM at the East Lampeter Park-High Pavilion, 2330 Hobson Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A light lunch will be served after the celebration.
