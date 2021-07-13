Just like the graceful faries she described so often to her young granddaughter, Conley T. Myers, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed gracefully and peacefully from this world at Tidewell Hospice House (Englewood, Florida) in the early hours of July 9th, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Conley grew up in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, where she attended St. John's Lutheran Church and graduated from Jersey Shore High School as part of the class of 1957. She then graduated from Lock Haven University in 1960 with majors in English and Social Studies. Her love of literature remained constant throughout the rest of her life.
After pursuing graduate studies at Bucknell University, Conley spread her love of literature and reading through teaching English and composition, first at Jersey Shore Junior High School, then for many years at Manheim Central High School. She retired in 1998 and became a snow-bird, splitting her time between Lancaster and Port Charlotte. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to London in the company of her friends, as well as tea parties with her granddaughter, watching old movies, collecting seashells and shark's teeth with her husband, daughter, and granddaughter, bocce games and pool time in her retirement community, and dining out with her friends, occasionally with a Blue Moon in hand. Conley read and reread both crime novels and great literature, often quoting Shakespeare to her daughter and granddaughter and thereby instilling a love of literature in them, as well. Her copy of Pride and Prejudice is well worn.
Conley is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of sixty years, Ernest; daughter Amanda Campbell and son-in-law David Campbell, both of Lancaster; and granddaughter Julia Campbell of Williamsburg, Virginia. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lytle Taylor and Amanda Neff Taylor; sisters Jane Dietrich and Betty Taylor; brothers Richard Taylor, James Taylor, John Taylor and Wayne Taylor.
Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Conley's memory may be made to The Assistance Fund (tafcares.org) specifying Parkinson's disease. Condolences can be submitted to the Englewood Community Funeral Home (www.englewoodfh.com).
