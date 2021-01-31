Colton James Dietrich went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
He was the son of Jason and Morgan (Ober) Dietrich. He was a cousin to two beautiful little girls, a nephew, a grandson and a great-grandson.
He was a seed planter, a walking miracle and he knew his life was in the hands of the maker of heaven. He was best known for his cheeky laugh and bashful grin. His favorite day was spent drinking frozen Nutella mochas, reading books about things with wheels, playing with his bestie Nora Jean, watching blippi and riding his pop pop's tractor. He had a mild obsession with bananas, car rides, his whales, anything tractor, and buying toy monster trucks from target. He was brave and courageous. He walked to the beat of his own drum with fierce determination and surprised us at every turn.
While our hearts ache and long to have him physically here with us, we believe God's timing is perfect in everything and we are confident his best days will be spent at the right hand of Jesus.
What an honor it was to get to walk with you through this life, sweet Colton James. We are so thankful for the hope of heaven.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Connor M. Holland or Jeff Musser foundation in Colton's honor.
A public celebration will be held to honor Colton's life on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Star Barn, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 6 PM. Please arrive early as the service will start promptly at 6 PM. Please follow COVID-19 protocols. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com