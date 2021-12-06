On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Colt Steven Stewart, loving son and brother, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26.
Colt was born on August 15, 1995 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Daisy MacKenzie and Wiatt Stewart. He was then raised by his mother and stepfather Richard Horst. Colt received his GED from the School District of Lancaster. Recently Colt was attending online college with Strayer University working on a bachelor’s degree in Computer Programming. He was employed as a Painter, a job that he took much pride in.
Colt had a passion for writing and photography. Some of his pieces are on Quora. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Colt also loved to listen to music, play video games, and watch movies.
Colt was preceded in death by his father, Wiatt. He is survived by his mother Daisy, stepfather Rick, his siblings Adrianna Harnish, Olivia Horst, MacKenzie Horst, several nieces, and a nephew. A private viewing for his immediate family was recently held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland. www.groffeckenroth.com
A living tribute »