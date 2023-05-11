Colonel Joseph R. Holzbauer

Colonel Joseph Rudy Holzbauer, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Oceanside, California at the age of 77. Colonel Holzbauer was born November 13, 1945 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Joseph F. and Joan Rudy Holzbauer.
Colonel Holzbauer proudly served in the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War (Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm). During his distinguished military career, Colonel Holzbauer earned the Navy Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy-Marine Corps Parachutist Badge, U.S. Navy SCUBA Badge, and the U.S. Army Ranger Tab and Pathfinder Badge.
Colonel Holzbauer received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Millersville University in 1967, a Master of Science in Public Administration from Shippensburg State University of Pennsylvania in 1988, and graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 1988.
Colonel Holzbauer is survived by his wife, Maureen Graham Holzbauer; his children, Joseph Graham Holzbauer, Heather Elise (Holzbauer) Lomelin, and Lauren Nicole Holzbauer; their spouses, Sarah Holzbauer and David Lomelin; his siblings, Beth (Holzbauer) Midgett, Blaise Holzbauer, and Remy Holzbauer; and his grandchildren, Lily Holzbauer, Avery Holzbauer, and Vivien Lomelin.
Colonel Holzbauer received Military Honors and was laid to rest in Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California. Semper Fidelis.
