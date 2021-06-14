Colleen May Portner, age 86 of Murrells Inlet, SC, wife of the late Paul Edwin Portner, Jr., passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
Colleen was born in Duncannon, PA, a daughter of the late James Harris and Frances Josephine Corl Ibaugh. In addition to her parents and husband, Colleen was pre-deceased by siblings: Patricia Renninger, Ruth Eleanor Czachowski and James Harris Ibaugh, Jr. Colleen loved watching the Myrtle Beach Pelicans play baseball. She loved college basketball and football and loved camping and spending time at the beach. Colleen worked in the Accounting Department for Wyeth Laboratory in Marietta, PA, for 35 years.
Surviving are her son: Kenneth James Portner and wife, Lydia of Murrells Inlet.
Services will be held at a later date
An online guest book is available at www.BurroughsFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »