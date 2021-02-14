Colleen F. Gregg, 94 of Lancaster passed away at home with her daughter, Mary by her side Friday morning, February 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster on May 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Martin and Mary Orem Beyer. She was the wife of Ross H. Gregg, Sr. who preceded her in death on May 25, 1990.
Colleen was a Licensed Practical Nurse, working for Lancaster General Hospital and also for Camp Bashore. Colleen was a faithful member of First Assembly of God, Lancaster where she served as Deaconess and Visitation Lay Minister. She also enjoyed helping in the kitchen at church, doing word searches, crossword puzzles and reading when she was able.
Colleen will be missed by her daughter, Mary L. Francis of Lancaster; twin sons, Dale A., husband of Lisa Gregg of Leola and Dean A., husband of Amy Gregg of Salunga, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline (Polly) E., wife of Barry Hemperly of Lancaster and her half-brother, Carl Beyer, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Ross H. "Butch" Gregg, Jr. and her sisters, Doris Donnelly and Alice Engle.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Colleen's funeral service on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 1PM from the First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. Friends will be received at church from Noon until 1PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.Melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
