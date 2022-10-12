Colette Hipolit, 75, of Millersville, PA died on October 9, 2022 after battling breast cancer for 12 years with determination and grace. She celebrated 40 years of marriage with her husband Jim on June 12. She was the loving mother of her son James, daughter-in-law Kristen and grandchildren, Logan 5 and Mason 2. She was a lovely person, always kind and generous. Her spontaneous laughter was a joy for her family and friends.
She grew up part of a strong family in Woodbury New Jersey, and remained close with her sisters Barbara Casale, Kathy Lynch and Liz Morris, as well her nieces and nephews, throughout her life. She graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School, Mt. Aloysius College and Glassboro State University.
Colette was a career educator. She taught second grade in the West Deptford New Jersey schools before her marriage. After James was in school, she returned to education, first as a substitute teacher, then as a pre-school teacher. She retired as director of the Highland Presbyterian Preschool.
Colette was also involved in several charities, particularly those associated with Lancaster General Health, where she was part of the Women's Giving Circle and participated on event and campaign planning committees and St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church. She was also an active member of the Board of Directors of Gretna Music. She and Jim recently provided a leadership gift for the James and Colette Hipolit Clinical Research Unit for Oncology at LGH and have endowed a scholarship fund for students at the Pennsylvania College of Heath Sciences. Prior to joining St. Philip The Apostle after a move, she and Jim were members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church for over 20 years.
Colette and Jim loved to travel. They visited all 50 states, completing the last 2 in 2019, and 26 foreign countries. Colette was an avid reader and knitter. She enjoyed lunches and phone calls with friends and led exercise classes at the Millersville Senior Center before the pandemic.
Colette was greatly loved by her family and all who knew her, and her passing will leave a huge void in their lives.
Friends will be received by Colette's family on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 10-11AM at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com